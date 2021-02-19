LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Speed Art Museum features fashionable art made out of paper.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the new exhibition opening today, February 19th.
It’s the artwork of Belgian artist, Isabelle de Borchgrave.
You won’t believe the nearly 100 life-size pieces of period clothing is handmade with paper.
She manipulated paper and paint to create fully formed sculptural trompe l’œil (“fool the eye”) paper costume pieces.
The costumes span nearly 500 years of fashion representing historical garments found in art.
De Borchgrave, 74, began creating these three-dimensional sculptures after a visit to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in 1994.
Members & guests are encouraged to reserve/purchase timed tickets in advance.
Walk-up tickets may be available based on capacity.
