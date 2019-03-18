LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- This roasted salmon recipe will become a household favorite.
During the the Lenten season it is common for Catholics to not eat meat on Friday's. Kroger chef Paul Dowell has created this pan roasted salmon and citrus salad recipe that is perfect for Friday night dinners.
Pan Roasted Salmon with Citrus Salad
|1 whole
|Aqua Star Salmon Filets thawed (4 filets)
|2 Tbl.
|Pesto Sauce
|3
|Naval Orange (1 juiced/2 segmented)
|½ tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|¼ tsp.
|Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
|2 Tbl.
|Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|2
|Grapefruit (segmented)
|1 Tbl.
|Simple Truth Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar
|½ tsp.
|Mike's Hot Honey
|2 cups
Simple Truth Power Greens
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a large Ziplock bag, combine Salmon, 1 ½ Tbl. pesto sauce, 1 juiced naval orange, ½ tsp. salt & ¼ tsp. black pepper. Zip bag closed, toss to blend well, & let sit 10 minutes in refrigerator.
- Add 1 Tbl. extra virgin olive oil in a large oven safe saute pan & heat over medium-high heat. Add salmon skin side down for 4 minutes. Move pan to oven for 4-5 minutes. Remove from oven.
- While your salmon in is cooking, work on your salad. In a large bowl, combine 2 segmented naval oranges, 2 segmented grapefruit, 1 Tbl. apple cider vinegar, 1 Tbl. extra virgin olive oil, ½ Tbl. pesto, I Tbl. extra virgin olive oil & Mike's Hot Honey. Toss gently with 2 cups of the greens, salt & pepper to taste.
- Place a portion of salad on plate. Place a filet of salmon, skin side up beside salad.
