An evening of tastes, sights, and sounds supports the Asia Institute - Crane House

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The year of the rabbit officially started on January 22rd, 2023.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Asia Institute Crane House before their Luna New Year Event.
They are hosting a Lunar New Year Dinner & Auction on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center.
The Dinner & Auction will feature the tastes, sights, and sounds of the Lunar New Year and will include a silent and a live auction.
The Lunar New Year is one of the most significant and festive holidays in many Asian cultures.
Participants will enjoy a six-course meal of elevated modern Asian cuisine and signature drinks, wine and Asian-inspired canapés.
A team of seven guest chefs, including Nokee Bucayu from Wiltshire Pantry on Main, who is the recent challenge winner of Food Network’s Holiday Baking
The evening will include River Lotus Lion Dance and Cardinal Bhangra dancers.
Proceeds will benefit Asia Institute - Crane House educational initiatives, Teach in Asia Program, Startalk Summer Mandarin Camp, exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and other programs, which are open to the public.
Tickets for the event are $288 each (the number 8 is considered to be a lucky number in many Asian countries as the number rhymes with the word “wealth” in Chinese)
Click here to purchase tickets for the event.
