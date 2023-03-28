LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's 11th annual Derby Burger Challenge came down to the cook-off.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser hosted the competition again this year in search of a champion.
Dozens of recipes have been narrowed down to four.
Brian Capps, Louisville, KY, The G.O.A.T.
(Also won the 2021 Derby Burger Challenge with Bourbon Blueberry Brie & Bacon Cheeseburger Recipe)
Ira Mowman, Louisville, KY, 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger
Daniel Dunn, Union, KY, Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce
Melissa Thompson, Brandenburg, KY, Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger
These four finalists created their Derby Burgers LIVE on WDRB Mornings at Kroger Middletown.
The Derby Burger Challenge has been a great way for the Bluegrass to express their love for a great burger through innovative burger recipes.
A panel of judges chose the Derby Burger Champion based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation.
The finalists and winner of the Derby Burger Challenge walked away with some great prizes.
The winner received:
A 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Poster
$100 gift certificate to Kroger
A grilling prize pack including a grill from the Kentucky Beef Council
A year’s supply of Dan-O’s seasoning
Recipe featured on Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Beef Council websites, social media channels
Recipe featured inside Louisville-area Kroger stores (including recipe ingredients)
Top three finalists received:
A 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Poster
Prize pack from the Kentucky Beef Council
Click here to see past winning Derby Burger recipes.
