LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular comedy movie from the early 2000's is now hitting the big stage here in Louisville.
"Mean Girls" opened Tuesday night at the Kentucky Center.
April Josephine joined WDRB in the Morning to talk about the performance that continues through the rest of the week.
She plays Ms. Norbury and cool mom Mrs. George, the roles made famous by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
"It follows the plot very well and the humor and the writing is there," Josephine said. "The iconic lines are there. But I like to say each human being that's a part of the show brings their own self to each character."
Performances continue in Louisville through March 27.
Tickets are available online.
