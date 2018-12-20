LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterworks Dance Theater presents Ardent Souls Dance Concert, Saturday, December 22nd.
Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road, hosts this showcase of diverse dance styles.
The company mainly focuses on contemporary modern dance.
In this concert, you will see works by owner and artistic director, Alex Betts such as Modern, Contemporary, Jazz, and West African.
Waterworks Dance Theater's motto is "Dance like you mean it".
General admission $20.
Click here to get connected to Waterworks Dance Theater.
