LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of the hit sci-fi show "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" are mourning the loss of one of the show's cast members.
Eron Eisenberg, who played the Ferenghi character "Nog" has died, according to his widow, Malissa Longo. He was 50.
In the show, which ran from 1993 to 1999, Nog was an adolescent alien who befriended Jake Sisko, a human teenager. Throughout the series, Nog overcame tradition and stereotypes to become a Starfleet officer. His character later a severe physical and emotional setback when he lost his leg due to a war injury.
In real life, Longo said her husband was "an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul."
"There will never be another light like Aron's," she wrote. "The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I'm not sure how to do life without him."
Eisenberg's cause of death was not released. The actor had received two kidney transplants, most recently in 2015, StarTrek.com reported.
"We didn't officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018," his widow posted. "We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money."
In addition to "Deep Space Nine," Eisenberg also had roles in the TV movie "Amityville: The Evil Escapes" and the features "The Horror Show," "Playroom" and "Beverly Hills Brats," all in the late 1980s.
Several of Eisenberg's "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine " castmates paid tribute to him on social media.
Terry Farrell, who played the character Jadzia Dax, wrote, "Dear Aaron, I will miss our playful spirited bantering and I will miss our deep conversations. I will miss your kind and loving self, thank you for our friendship. RIP."
Armin Shimerman, the actor who portrayed Quark, the alien bartender and Nog's cantankerous uncle, wrote, "I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg. He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend...you will be missed. There are no words..."
Nicole deBoer, another cast member who played Ezri Dax on the show, wrote, "Today I shed so many tears for a friend who always made me smile. Our #startrekfamily has lost a bright light. Aron, you touched the hearts of so many with your warmth, talent, humor & incredible spirit. I will carry the smiles & laughs with me always. Safe journey, my friend."
In recent weeks, Eisenberg and Cirroc Lofton who played Cisco, his on-screen best friend, had planned the launch of a new Star Trek podcast.
