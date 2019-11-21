LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana artists, local businesses and schools show off their creativity during the Festival of Trees, hosted by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.
This second year fundraiser brightens up the Arts Alliance building at 820 E. Market Street in New Albany.
Creatively decorated trees, wreaths and Christmas curios will be on display from November 21st through December 10th.
The trees and other holiday décor will be available for purchase throughout the Festival.
All of the holiday designs are done by local artists, businesses, non-profits and area schoolchildren.
Proceeds support the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and its arts education programs for children and the local community.
Guests can browse the trees and holiday décor anytime during the day, Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm.
Special Event
Pictures and Cookies with Santa
Saturday, November 30th, 12noon-2pm
(Before Light Up New Albany)
