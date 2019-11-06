LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Arts Association of Oldham County's 8th Annual Oldham Arts Fall Show features juried regional & national artists on November 9 &10.
This special show happen in a new location, John Black Community Center (1151 N Highway 393, La Grange, KY 40031).
More than 70 artists from across the country will showcase art for sale in all mediums: paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry, glass, sculpture, handmade soaps, lotions and more.
John Black Community Center is located in the Wendell Moore Park Complex and features a lake, walking trails and more.
Oldham Arts Fall Show
Saturday, November 9th 10am-5pm
Sunday, November 10th, 11am - 4pm
Beer, wine and Four Moore's Food Truck will be available.
Free admission and parking.
