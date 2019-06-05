LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Art on the Parish Green Festival in Historic Downtown New Albany celebrates its 13th year in 2019.
The best in handmade arts and crafts from artists all across the Southern Indiana and Kentucky area will gathered on the grounds of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
This year over 90 artists will have been juried into this premier regional art festival.
These artists and craftspeople have exhibited at shows such as St. James, Cherokee Triangle, Art in the Arbor, and Chautauqua.
The weekend will include live music featuring jazz, bluegrass and some old time favorites.
The YMCA of Southern Indiana's Kids' Art Place will have family friendly activities.
Children (and adults!) can create their own craft masterpiece to take home.
Grab some sidewalk chalk to contribute an original masterpiece.
Special visits are scheduled with clowns, balloon animals, and Silly Safari with their amazing animals.
The 13th annual Art on the Parish Green is Saturday, June 8th 10am-6pm and Sunday, June 9th 11:30am-5pm.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1015 East Main Street
New Albany, Indiana 47150
