JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersontown hosts their third Art & Culture Fest.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some of the participating artists before the event, Saturday, April 23rd from 9am-3pm.
It's day full of music, art, food and a celebration of all the different communities that make up Jeffersontown.
The family-friendly event at Veterans Memorial Park features foods from local restaurants, art work from artists all over the city and entertainment acts.
Jeffersontown Art + Culture Fest
Saturday, April 23rd 9am-3pm
Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park
10617 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY
