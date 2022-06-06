CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arts on the Green can keep you entertained all weekend long.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser met some of the artists before the annual event.
The Arts Association of Oldham County celebrates 22 years of the Arts on the Green, a juried, Fine Arts and Crafts Festival.
For the second year in a row, the event will be held at the Maples Park in Crestwood, Kentucky.
More than 75 artists will showcase original handcrafted paintings and drawings, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles, soaps, foods, metal, wood, and fiber.
The heart of the festival is the chance to be one-on-one with the artists and discuss their art.
Enjoy artist demonstrations, food trucks and food vendors.
Adult beverages available from West Sixth Brewing and Wildside Winery.
Listen to various musicians and music styles throughout the festival.
Arts on the Green
The Maples Park
Crestwood, Kentucky
Saturday, June 11 - 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Sunday, June 12 - 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Admission is FREE and on-site parking is available.
The event will take place rain or shine.
TheMaples Park will be open from dawn to dusk.
It features a large playground area, covered picnic area, paved pathways, walking trails, and more.
The park boasts 22 acres of beautiful history and green space.
The park allows pets on leashes.
