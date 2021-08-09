NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- The new Monarch Educational Gardens gives butterflies and people a place to take a break.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana (AASI) will celebrate the official opening of the Monarch Educational Gardens at 11 a.m. August 12th with a ribbon cutting at AASI, 820 E. Market St. in New Albany.
The redesign and opening of the expanded Monarch Educational Gardens is a sanctuary for monarch butterflies and a picturesque setting where families can explore nature, learn about native botanicals and wind down from a busy world.
The gardens will focus on the migration of the monarch butterfly, plants that are native to the area, pollination, conservation, and promote environmental awareness. The more than two years of planning and fundraising has lead to this gift to the community.
The public is invited to attend the brief program, which will be attended by City of New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, sponsors of the event, and other dignitaries.
After the ceremony, guests can explore the gardens and enjoy refreshments from Kona Ice.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana (AASI) promotes the Arts in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties through partnerships with individuals, groups, and businesses.
