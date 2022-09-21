PEWEE VALLEY, Ky (WDRB) -- Pewee Valley, Kentucky gets artsy on a Saturday in September.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview of Arts in the Valley.
This juried fine arts & crafts show features eclectic art, great food and fun music.
Pewee Valley Woman's Club and the Bluegrass Bead Association are working together to make the gathering happen.
Be sure to visit all the artists on the clubhouse grounds (218 Mt. Mercy Drive) Saturday, September 24th from 9am-5pm.
The proceeds from the event benefit the Pewee Valley Woman's Club Scholarship Program.
They have been awarding scholarships to Oldham County High School Seniors since the 1960’s.
Click here to get connected to Arts in the Valley.
