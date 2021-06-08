LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Arts Association of Oldham County celebrates more than 20 years of the annual Arts on the Green, a juried, Fine Arts and Crafts Festival.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the artists before the event.
The fun and festivities happen on Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th from 11:00am-5:00pm at the newly opened Maples Park in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Admission is FREE and on-site parking is available.
More than 100 artists will showcase original handcrafted paintings and drawings, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles, soaps, foods, metal, wood, and fiber.
Meet the artists and learn how they created their art.
The Maples Park will be open from dawn to dusk, and features a large playground area, covered picnic area, paved pathways, walking trails, and more
The park covers 22 acres of green space.
Enjoy artist demonstrations, food trucks and beverages from West Sixth Brewing.
Arts on the Green Festival
Saturday & Sunday
11:00 am-5:00 pm
The Maples, Crestwood
6826 West Hwy 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
FREE Admission

