LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Good Ladies and Lords!
It's an evening of Renaissance singing, pageantry and flavors.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with the Atherton High School Chamber Singers.
The 28th annual Atherton High Madrigal Choir Performance & Dinner happens on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th.
Two different opportunities to see the choral students dressed in Renaissance attire and performing.
The candlelight dinner starts at 7:00 and features a turkey feast.
Doors open 30 minutes prior.
$25 for adults
$20 for Atherton students
It benefits the Atherton High School Choir Program.
