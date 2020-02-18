(FOX NEWS) -- Mild winter temperatures along a stretch of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County have resulted in the growth of a fetid-smelling pod that, despite its odor, has the uncanny ability to create enough heat to melt snow around it.
While experts say the plant – known as skunk cabbage - is fatal if eaten, in a Facebook post Saturday, National Park Service officials say the prodigious bloom has "a face only a mother could love," the Charlotte Observer reported.
Skunk cabbage is "a warm-blooded plant" that can raise the surrounding temperatures by as much as 20 degrees, according to a Pennsylvania State University report. By doing this, it “will use as much oxygen as a comparably sized mammal,” the report says.
Descriptions of the plant say it "looks like something out of a science-fiction movie," with a fierce defense mechanism, according to Gardening Know How.
"Skunk cabbage gets its name from the fact that, when the leaves are crushed or bruised, it gives off a smell of skunk or rotting meat," Gardeningknowhow.com says.
"In small doses, or two small bites, the skunk cabbage plant can cause burning and swelling of the mouth and a choking sensation. Eating larger portions of these leaves can, in extreme cases, be fatal," the gardening site says.
