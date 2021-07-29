LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Learn about the latest trends during a Back to School Fashion Show.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined members of Fashion Council Louisville before the events.
Fashion Council Louisville will present two Back to School Fashion Shows.
Mall St. Matthews
Saturday, July 31
Noon and 2 pm
FREE and open to the public
Children, ages 6-12, and Teens, ages 13-20, will model the latest in Fall Fashions for School, and Homecoming.
Stores represented will include Dillards, JC Penney, Hollister, Sam Meyer and more.
Prizes, swag bags, food coupons, makeup demonstrations, and special deals will be offered at both shows.
Fashion Council Louisville is a year long program that teaches modeling, including runway, photographic, and freeze modeling, but also teaches professional etiquette, and how to Present Yourself.
The program includes a one hour monthly meeting of training that builds self confidence, and helps develop maturity and bolster self esteem.
It also offers opportunities for TV appearances, fashion shows, and non-profit events throughout the year.
Contact Jo Ross to learn more about Fashion Council Louisville, jofashion@me.com or 502-777-8507.
