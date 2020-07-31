LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back to School means back to creative breakfasts and lunches.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with Kroger’s Chef Paul Dowell .
He came up with some creative breakfast and lunch recipes.
Blueberry Streusel Muffins
|2 cup
|Simple Truth All Purpose Flour
|1 cup
|Sugar
|2 tsp.
|Baking Powder
|1 ½ cup
|Fresh Blueberries
|½ stick
|Unsalted Butter
|1 tsp.
|Madagascar Vanilla Extract
|2 large
|Eggs
|1 cup
|Buttermilk
|½ tsp.
|Salt
|Streusel
|1 stick
|Unsalted Butter
|½ cup
|All Purpose Flour
|½ cup
|Sugar
- Preheat oven to 350° and fill a 12-count muffin pan with baking cups.
- In a large bowl mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- In a small bowl mash ½ cup of the fresh blueberries. Add the remaining whole blueberries, melted butter, vanilla, eggs and buttermilk. Stir until blended well.
- Pour wet mixture into dry, stir until just blended.
- Divide batter in muffin pan filling to the top.
- Add cubed butter, flour and brown sugar to a Ziplok bag. knead bag until ingredients are mixed well and crumbles.
- Sprinkle streusel over batter and bake 15-20 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean.
- Great hot out of the oven and perfect for breakfast on the go.
Bacon Wrapped Breakfast Cups
|6 slices
|Precooked Bacon
|1 ½ cups
|Hash Browns (thawed)
|1 tsp.
|Garlic & Herb Seasoning
|½ tsp.
|Salt
|¼ tsp.
|Pepper
|6 large
|Eggs
|½ cup
|Shredded Murray’s Jarlsberg
|3 Tbl.
|Murray’s Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- Preheat oven to 400° and spray muffin pan with pan release.
- Using a muffin pan, wrap slices of bacon forming a cup in the pan.
- Divide out a ¼ cup of the hash browns in the bottom of the cups, sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic & herb seasoning. Crack an egg (scramble if desired) on top of the hash browns.
- Divide the cheeses over top and bake 10 minutes.
- Serve hot out of the oven for a quick hearty breakfast to start your day. You can customize by adding your favorite chees or vegetable.
Pizza Pockets
|2 sheets
|Puff Pastry (thawed)
|24
|Pepperoni Slices (folded)
|6 Tbl.
|Classico Pizza Sauce
|½ cup
|Veg
|¾ cup
|Kroger Shredded Mozzarella
|1 Tbl.
|Murray’s Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
|Sprinkle
|Italian Seasoning
|1 large
|Egg
- Preheat oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut the puff pastry into six rectangles (follow the folds of the pastry).
- On each rectangle, spread a tablespoon of tomato sauce down the middle of half the sheet, avoiding the edges of the pastry. Top with folded pepperoni slices, mozzarella, parm and sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
- Place a rectangle of pastry on top and seal the edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining pastry rectangles.
- Brush the pockets with egg wash.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the pastry is flaky and golden.
- Enjoy hot out of the oven, eat as is or dip into tomato sauce.
Taco Meatball Sliders
|1 lb.
|Angus 85/15 Ground Beef
|1-9 oz.
|Pork Chorizo Sausage
|2-1 oz bags
|Nacho Cheese Doritos (crushed)
|1 tsp
|Taco Seasoning
|1 large
|Egg
|8 cubes
|Cheddar or Pepper Jack Cheese
|to taste
|Taco Sauce
|12
|Hawaiian Savory Slider Buns
- Preheat oven to 375° and foil line a baking sheet.
- In a large bowl combine beef, sausage, tortilla chips, taco seasoning and egg. Gentle mix until well combined.
- Make 14-2 oz. meatballs and flatten into a patty. Place a cube of cheese in the center and close patty around the cheese to seal it on the inside. Reshape the meatball.
- Line meatballs on prepared baking sheet and bake 8 minutes, turn meatballs and bake another 8 minutes (should be browned and read 165° on a bi read meat thermometer).
- Remove from oven drizzle with taco sauce and serve on slider buns.
- This is a perfect lunchtime twist to the taco.
