LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Every tailgate or football watch party needs a good dip.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shares this easy Bacon Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:

¾ lb. (4 c.)  Murray's Cheese Smoked Cheddar (shredded) 
¾ lb. (4 c.)  Hatch Chili Cheddar (shredded) 
1 cupMurray's Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano 
1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Sour Cream 
2-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream Cheese (softened) 
2-4 oz. cans Kroger Diced Jalapenos (w/ juice) 
4 cloves Roasted Garlic (mashed to paste) 
8 slices Kroger Butcher Shop Smokehouse BBQ Bacon (cooked crisp & chopped) 
1 cup Kroger Simple Truth Panko Bread Crumbs 
½ cupMurray's Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano 
½ stick Kroger Unsalted Butter 
1 bunch Green Onion (sliced thin) 
  • Preheat oven to 350°.
  • Combine all "dip" ingredients in a large bowl.  Blend all until well incorporated.  Spread mixture into a 9"X13" casserole dish.
  • In a smaller bowl, combine bread crumbs, shredded parm & melted butter.  Mix together well & sprinkle over the top of cheese mixture.
  • Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, until piping hot, bubbly & top is browned.  Sprinkle with green onion & serve with your favorite cracker, pita chip or fresh baked sliced bread.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags