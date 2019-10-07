LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Every tailgate or football watch party needs a good dip.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shares this easy Bacon Jalapeno Popper Dip
Ingredients:
|¾ lb. (4 c.)
|Murray's Cheese Smoked Cheddar (shredded)
|¾ lb. (4 c.)
|Hatch Chili Cheddar (shredded)
|1 cup
|Murray's Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano
|1-8 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Sour Cream
|2-8 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Cream Cheese (softened)
|2-4 oz. cans
|Kroger Diced Jalapenos (w/ juice)
|4 cloves
|Roasted Garlic (mashed to paste)
|8 slices
|Kroger Butcher Shop Smokehouse BBQ Bacon (cooked crisp & chopped)
|1 cup
|Kroger Simple Truth Panko Bread Crumbs
|½ cup
|Murray's Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano
|½ stick
|Kroger Unsalted Butter
|1 bunch
|Green Onion (sliced thin)
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Combine all "dip" ingredients in a large bowl. Blend all until well incorporated. Spread mixture into a 9"X13" casserole dish.
- In a smaller bowl, combine bread crumbs, shredded parm & melted butter. Mix together well & sprinkle over the top of cheese mixture.
- Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, until piping hot, bubbly & top is browned. Sprinkle with green onion & serve with your favorite cracker, pita chip or fresh baked sliced bread.
