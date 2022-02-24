LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What started out as creating sweet treats at home has turned into a business.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bae's Baekery in Old Louisville.
Bae’s Baekery, established in 2019, grew from baking at home to producing tasty treats in a commercial kitchen to opening a store front in old Louisville.
Born and raised in Louisville, Abigail McGreevy started Bae’s Baekery with Griffin McGreevy in their 750 square foot micro apartment.
They shipped cookies nationwide and met local customers in the Kroger parking lot.
Now she is creating wedding cakes, teaching her baking craft, winning food competitions alongside prestigious restaurants, and creating new products weekly.
Bae’s Baekery specializes in stuffed, gourmet, and thick cookies, brown butter brownies, a variety of cream puffs, and cakes for any occasion.
