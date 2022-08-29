LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A local high school musical group gets to take the stage with a national touring act.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time with the Ballard High School String Quartet.
The touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 1.
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance.
The string quartet will perform six songs with the bands.
Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands playing beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career.
They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show.
"Satisfaction" recreates the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.
The production that has toured for years includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments.
The Louisville show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
This time, Louisville's own Ballard High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage.
Caleb Murphy, Jeveon McCauley, Niyata Vukkum and Eva Davids will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "A Day in the Life," "Hello Goodbye," "Hey Jude," "Gimme Shelter" and "Ruby Tuesday."
The Ballard String Quartet has performed for several school and community events in recent years.
Quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the West Louisville Education and Talent Center.
Members also consistently receive Distinguished ratings at Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) Solo & Ensemble festivals.
The show commonly reaches out to local high school orchestras, making donations to their school music programs in exchange for student participation.
“Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown”
The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater
Thursday, September 1 at 7:30 pm
Tickets are $35- $65
The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.
Click here for tickets to Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown.
