LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 34th annual Bardstown Road Aglow happens on the first Saturday in December (December 7th).
It's a popular holiday event for the Highlands neighborhood to kick off the holiday buying season.
Last year thousands of people attended Bardstown Road Aglow.
The 2019 Bardstown Road Aglow festivities include the Park Community Credit Union's Polar Palooza, and the Big Spruce Light Up.
The Park Community Credit Union's Polar Palooza festivities are from 5 PM-9:00 PM at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baringer Ave.
Visitors can enjoy kids activities such as face painting, games, letters to Santa and then live music from 6:00 pm- 9:00 pm.
Singer-songwriter Josh Logan from "The Voice" will perform his music.
The Big Spruce will be Lit Up in the Wendy's parking lot on the corner of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive around 5:30.
Saturday, December 7th Dusk-10:00
