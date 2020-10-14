LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bark in the Park is a celebration of all things canine.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about this annual event going virtual.
Each Fall, The Animal Care Society welcomes the general public to Louisville’s Seneca Park.
Due to Covid-19, this year's event has gone virtual.
Click here to get connected to the fundraising event on October 17th from 8am-1pm.
You can register for the 5K WOOF Walk/Run, vote on Dog of the Year, enter for the raffle, and more.
Also, learn about rescue organizations and animal-friendly businesses in the area.
Bark in the Park supports Louisville’s First No-Kill Animal Adoption Shelter.
