ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The smell of barbeque combined with the sound of motorcycles and music will shake up Elizabethtown.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at BBB Fest happening Saturday, May 28th.
The event started in 2013 attracting tens of thousands of visitors from all over Kentucky and the region.
BBQ, Bands & Bikes (BBB Fest), which formerly featured blues music, has been called off the last two years because of COVID-19 concerns.
The event returns this year with a new name and more varieties of music.
The 2022 BBB Festival kicks off with the THUNDER INTO ETOWN RIDE starting at The American Legion Post #113 at 10am.
The RIDE concludes in Downtown Elizabethtown and kicks off BBB 2022.
The streets will be closed with Bike Parking in the downtown festival zone.
BBB Fest will have 3 stages with music throughout the day concluding with the headliner, Resurrection - Journey Tribute at 9pm.
Southeast Christian Church & The Cecilian Bank will be hosting a Kids Zone with inflatables & games.
Discover more than 45 food vendors plus other commercial vendors.
BBQ, Bands & Bikes
Downtown Elizabethtown, Ky
Saturday, May 28th
11:00 am - 10:00 pm
