LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at 8th Street Pizza.
It's located in the Breakwater building in downtown New Albany.
8th Street Pizza is a fast casual hybrid restaurant and social cafe’ with a conscience. Instead of proceeds going to an owner or figurehead, proceeds support the undeserved New Albany.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3rd for just $15.
Click here, for you chance to buy one.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.