LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at 8th Street Pizza.
Located in downtown New Albany in the Breakwater, 8th Street Pizza is the only pay-it-forward pizza joint serving Kentuckiana since 2016.
Known for its hand-tossed pizza and hand-made calzones and cannoli's, 8th Street Pizza prides itself as a place "focusing on pizza, people, and purpose." Enjoy a whole pizza pie like the New York City Deluxe or just a slice with friends and family.
Beginning on Thursday at 9 a.m., you can get a $30 gift certificate for only $15. Click here to buy, but hurry, because this deal with run out fast.
8th Street Pizza
411 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.