LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Aspen Creek offers made-from-scratch appetizers and down-home classics in a mountain lodge decor.
General Managers Brandon Richmond and Paige Hollinsworth shared the restaurant's spicy chicken salad.
Aspen Creek has locations in St. Matthews and Fern Creek.
$30 gift certificates for Aspen Creek go on sale Thursday, August 22, 2019 for just $15.
CLICK HERE for the Be Our Guest gift certificates.
CLICK HERE for The Aspen Creek website
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.