LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest to Back Deck BBQ.

From a popular food truck to a brick and mortar restaurant, Back Deck BBQ whips up mouth-watering ribs, wings, brisket and pulled pork along with classic sides like mac n' cheese in the Iroquois neighborhood. 

Back Deck BBQ starts the smoking process at 4 a.m. to ensure the highest quality of food. 

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, you can buy a $30 gift certificate for only $15 by clicking hereBut hurry, because this deal will sell out quickly.

Back Deck BBQ

801 W. Kenwood Drive

Louisville, KY 40214

