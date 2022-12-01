LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge.
Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season.
The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs.
You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings, shrimp and cornbread, and blackened salmon with curry rice and sautéed spinach.
Black Jockeys Lounge offers live music Wednesday through Saturday.
You can get a $50 certificate for $25. They go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.