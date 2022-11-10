LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be our guest at Black Olive.
The Italian restaurant was born in 2021 in Madison, IN. It has now expanded across the river into Louisville. Both locations have room for families, parties, and even crowds. Black Olive also does catering.
Black Olive offers a wide variety of Italian food. Its best seller is the Tour of Italy. It features the restaurant's best pasta dishes: fettucine alfredo, chicken parmesan, and traditional lasagna.
There is also pizza! You can choose from eight different flavors for your pizza pie including veggie, meat Lovers, and Hawaiian. Calzones are also on the menu.
If you are looking for something a bit healthier, there are several salads to choose from, including the top selling salmon Caeser salad.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 9.
