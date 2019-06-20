LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Blackstone Grille.
The Prospect Pointe restaurant offers regional American dishes, steaks, fresh seafood's and pastas.
Owner, Rick Dissell and Head Chef, Ian Rich showed off their Coyote Quesadilla, Berkshire pork chop, scallops and shrimp pasta, and Great Lakes Wall Eye.
$50 gift certificates for The Blackstone Grille go on sale Thursday, June 20, 2019 for just $25. CLICK HERE for the Be Our Guest gift certificates.
CLICK HERE for The Blackstone Grille website.
