LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33.
The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville.
Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch.
Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
You can watch your favorite team play on one of the 59 TV's.
Bubba's 33 is opening a new location next fall in Fern Creek.
You can buy a $30 for just $15 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Click here to buy yours.
