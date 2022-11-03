LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bunz Burgers.
The burger restaurant just recently moved to the Paristown Village Market Food Hall.
You can enjoy delicious burgers from the classic burger to the Louisville Roadhouse, served with a pepper jack and cheddar cheese and topped with an onion, breakfast burger or the Brit Street Bacon and Bleu, which is served with bacon, bleu cheese, pickle and Bunz sauce.
Owner Brandon Detenber says his favorite burger is the Red Bird, a spicy burger served with jalapenos, grilled onions, sweet and spicy pickles and hot sauce.
Choose from fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings or fried mushrooms as your side.
You can sub a beef patty for a turkey burger, grilled chicken, veggie burger, or salmon.
$30 certificates go on sale for $15 starting Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.