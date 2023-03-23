LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Burger Girl.
This vintage-vibe diner is open 24/7 to satisfy your cravings any time, whether its breakfast, served all day, or a burger. The diner also offers late night munchies like cheddar cheese fries, jalapeno poppers and chicken tenders.
You can get a $20 gift certificate for only $10 on Thursday, March 23 for the Louisville location.
Click here to buy, and hurry because certificates will sell out fast.
Burger Girl
3334 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
