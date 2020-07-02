BOG CASABELLAS FIREWORKS 7-2-20

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal to help kick off the Fourth of July weekend!

We're offering half price deals to Casabella's Fireworks. They have six locations across Kentucky and Indiana.

They have a wide variety of fireworks, including roman candles, multi-shot aerials, fountains, firecrackers and sparklers.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020,  you can get a $50 gift certificates for just $25.

To buy a Be Our Guest gift certificate to Casabella's Fireworks, click here.

For a list of store locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.