LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have a Be Our Guest deal this week for great hot chicken.
Cox's Hot Chicken has two locations, one in Jeffersonville and one in New Albany.
The restaurant serves several chicken items including their signature hot chicken, chicken and waffles, and all the fixings.
Owner, Andrew Cox stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their chicken and signature sauce and to talk about their Thunder Over Louisville event.
Watchers can go to Cox's Jeffersonville location and watch the show on the restaurant's patio.
$50 gift certificates for Cox's Hot Chicken go on-sale at 9:00 Thursday morning for just $25.
$50 gift certificates for Cox's Hot Chicken go on-sale at 9:00 Thursday morning for just $25, but they are sure to go fast.
