LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza.
The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza but also offers pasta and wings.
Owner, Larry Davis stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their healthy and gluten free meal options.
The family owned restaurant now has five locations. Its newest location in the Clifton neighborhood is for pick up only. Derby City Pizza is also planning a sixth location in Plainview.
The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday for just $15.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.