Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza.
The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings.
The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
Derby City Pizza offers a wide array of pies, including a meat lovers pizza, which is one of the top sellers, and a gluten-free veggie pizza.
Not in the mood for pizza? You can try its lasagna or spaghetti with meatballs. Derby City Pizza even has a meatball sub and a Chef's salad to choose from.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
