LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern.
Located in the historic Douglass Loop, Dundee Tavern has been a Highlands staple for decades. Stop in for a taste of the delicious Green Chili Wontons or the famous Highlands Hot Brown.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, you can get a $30 gift certificate for only $15. To purchase a gift certificate, click here, and hurry, because this deal will sell out fast.
Dundee Tavern
2224 Dundee Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.