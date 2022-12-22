Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern.
The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road.
Whether you're a Cards or Cats fan, the Dundee Tavern has you covered to watch your basketball team this winter and spring.
Enjoy all their winter favorites like their Red Chili, White Chicken Chili, Guinness Beef Stew and the very popular Blackened Chicken Pasta.
Dundee Tavern also has great starters, like their Soft Pretzels and Wontons that you have to try for yourself.
They also have plenty of events throughout the week.
Don't miss Trivia Night on Mondays, kids eat free on Tuesdays, half-priced wine bottles on Wednesday and live music on the weekends.
They'll even do a bracket challenge for March Madness this spring that will have special prizes for the winner.
Don't miss out on a great deal: $30 certificates for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.