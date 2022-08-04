LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee's Tavern.
The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road.
Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
Enjoy all the favorites like a club sandwich with crinkle fries, Dundee dip paired with your choice of chips or soft pretzel, a cheeseburger with sweet potato fries and sweet potato sauce, or the signature hot brown.
Each sports season, the restaurant serves up a new nacho special. This season you can enjoy pork nachos, which can be topped with Dundee dip.
Each bartender creates their own signature drink. Try out one of its best sellers: the rum bucket.
Live music fills the space Friday and Saturday nights with music from local artists.
Don't miss out on a great deal: $30 certificates for $15 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4. Click here to get yours.
