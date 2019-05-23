LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at FDKY, a fast casual barbecue joint in the heart of J-Town.
Fire Departments of Kentucky Barbecue pays homage to the firefighters and first responders.
FDKY also features unique bourbon infused barbeque sauces. The signature Distillers Blend is a sweet-based sauce that has Woodford Reserve.
Owner Scott (Torch) Sivori stopped by WDRB in the Morning to carve up smoked turkey and show off the restaurants signature sides.
$30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. for just $15.
