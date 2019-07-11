LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A legendary Louisville basketball player should have a legendary sports-themed restaurant.

So U of L and NBA great Darrell Griffith opened Griff's Restaurant.  

The menu reflects "Doctor Dunkenstein's" favorite dishes from his travels in the NBA.

