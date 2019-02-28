LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB has a Be Our Guest deal this week for craft beers and great food.
Growler USA in Jeffersonville, Indiana features more than 100 craft beers plus a lunch and dinner menu.
Owner, Greg Brown and Chef, Kevin Brown stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their creole pasta dish Bromance Burger, Fish and Chips, and Appetizer Trio.
$50 gift certificates go on sale at nine Thursday morning for $25.
Click here for your chance to buy one, but hurry because they are sure to go fast.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.