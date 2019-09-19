LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB has a Be Our Guest deal this week for craft beers and great food.
Growler USA in Jeffersonville, Indiana features more than 100 craft beers plus a lunch and dinner menu.
Owner, Greg Brown and Chef, Kevin Brown stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders.
$30 gift certificates go on sale at nine Thursday morning for $15.
