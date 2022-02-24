LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at J. Gumbo's.
The restaurant serves down-home Louisiana cookin' at three locations in Louisville.
The restaurant offers vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Each dish is packed with flavor. Watch below for a taste of the restaurant's menu options.
J. Gumbo's is excited for Mardi Gras next week. As manager Arthur Newsom says, "It's our Super Bowl."
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates toJ. Gumbos. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, February 24th. Click here to buy yours.
For more information, visit https://www.jgumbos.com/
