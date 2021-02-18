LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's not too late to celebrate Mardi Gras with this special Be Our Guest deal to J. Gumbo's.
The restaurant serves real, down-home Louisiana cookin' at three Louisville locations.
From Cajun to creole – spicy or mild, there is something for the whole family with free samples at all three Louisville locations.
"We offer free samples to anyone that comes in the door. If you want to try everything on the table you are more than welcome to," said Jessica Montgomery.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18th for just $15. Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Clifton
2109 Frankfort Ave
Louisville KY 40206
Highlands
1616 Grinstead Dr
Louisville KY 40204
Stonybrook
8603 Citadel Way
Louisville KY 40220
