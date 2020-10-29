LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at J. Gumbos.
The restaurant serves real, down-home Louisiana cookin' at three Louisville locations.
From Cajun to creole – spicy or mild, there is something for the whole family with free samples at all three Louisville locations.
"We offer free samples to anyone that comes in the door. If you want to try everything on the table you are more than welcome to," said Jessica Montgomery.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29th for just $15. Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Clifton
2109 Frankfort Ave
Louisville KY 40206
Highlands
1616 Grinstead Dr
Louisville KY 40204
Stonybrook
8603 Citadel Way
Louisville KY 40220
