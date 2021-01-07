LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Joella's Hot Chicken.
Joella's first opened in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky and has since expanded to 19 locations across five states.
The restaurant has three locations in the Louisville area -- including St. Matthews, Middletown, and the newest location just opened in Clarksville, Indiana. The restaurant currently offers dine-in and carryout.
Joella’s chicken comes spiced in one of six unique heat levels including: Southern, Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole. Fire-In Da-Hole is so hot you need to sign a waiver to try it!
A limited number $30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday January 7th, 2021 for just $15. Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Joella’s Louisville Locations:
Joella’s Hot Chicken – St. Matthews |3400 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, Ky.
Joella’s Hot Chicken – Middletown | 13401 Shelbyville Rd. #101, Louisville, Ky.
Joella’s Hot Chicken – Clarksville | 1225 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 700, Clarksville, Ind. 47129
